जानें, अपनी आने वाली जिंदगी के लिए क्या बोलीं 'दंगल' की स्टार ज़ायरा वसीम?
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:27 PM IST
आमिर खान की बाक्स आफिस पर सुपरहिट फिल्म दंगल में गीता फोगाट का किरदार निभाने वाली कश्मीर की जायरा वसीम (16) आगे भी कई बुलंदियों को छूना चाहती है। जानें अपनी आने वाली जिंदगी के लिए क्या बोलीं दंगल गर्ल।
