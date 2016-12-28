बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भीषण ठंड से जमने लगे झरने, तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 06:03 PM IST
इन दिनों पुंछ जिले की सूरनकोट एवं मंडी तहसीलों में चल रही जोरदार शीत लहर का प्रकोप हर तरफ देखने को मिल रहा है। इससे लगातार तापमान में आ रही भारी गिरावट से इन तहसीलों के ऊंचाई वाले पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में जलाशय एवं छोटे झरने पूरी तरह जमने लगे हैं। जम चुके झरने सैलानियों के लिए किसी अजूबे से कम नहीं।
