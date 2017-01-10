बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: सबसे कठिन हालातों में ऐसे देश की हिफाजत करते हैं भारतीय जवान
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 07:26 PM IST
बीएसएफ जवान तेज बहादुर यादव का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद देश में ये बहस शुरू हो गई है कि सरहद पर जवान जिन कठिन परीस्थितियों में देश की हिफाजत कर रहे हैं उनके बीच उन्हें क्या सुविधाएं दी जाती हैं? पर असल बात ये है कि भारत की सरहद की हिफाजत करने वाले जांबाज जवान इतनी कठिन परीस्थितियों में अपनी ड्यूटी करते हैं जिनमें किसी आम इंसान का रह पाना बेहद की मुश्किल है। हर वक्त दुश्मन से जान के खतरे के साथ ही मौसम का खतरा भी जवानों के लिए कई मुश्किल हालात पैदा करता है। इन सब के बावजूद सेना और सशस्त्र बलों के जवान लगातार बिना किसी फिक्र के देश की हिफाजत करते हैं। जाने किन हालातों में सरहद पर ड्यूटी करते हैं देश के जवान:
