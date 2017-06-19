बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माता वैष्णों देवी मंदिर की यात्रा के लिए ये है सही समय, जाना हो तो इन ट्रेनों में कराएं रिजर्वेशन
{"_id":"5947dbb94f1c1bd0498b46cd","slug":"trains-with-available-reservation-for-vaishno-devi-darshan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0937\u094d\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 07:44 PM IST
बारिश के मौसम से कुछ हफ्तों पहले जम्मू और आसपास के इलाकों में खुशनुमा मौसम होने के साथ माता वैष्णों देवी के भक्तों के चेहरे खिल गए हैं। ऐसे में खूबसूरत मौसम में अगर आप माता वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन के लिए आना चाहें तो आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें कौन सी ट्रेन है आपके स्टेशन से सबसे उपयुक्त।
