PICS: कश्मीर घाटी में बर्फबारी के बाद स्नोमैन के साथ लोग कर रहे मस्ती
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:36 AM IST
कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी का जुनून लोगों के सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है। पर्यटक और स्थानीय लोग बर्फ से विभिन्न आकृतियां बना रहे हैं। कोई स्नो मैन बनाता है तो कोई गुड़िया। कुल मिलाकर सैलानियों को बर्फबारी में मस्ती का खूब मौका मिल रहा है, देखें तस्वीरें।
