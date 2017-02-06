आपका शहर Close

कश्मीर की बर्फ में मस्ती कर रही सनी लियोनी की ये 10 खूबसूरत तस्वीरें हुई इंटरनेट पर वायरल

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:58 PM IST
Sunny leone shares images of her kashmir journey

कश्मीर के खूबसूरत नजारों का लुत्फ उठाने सिने स्टार सनी लियोनी गुलमर्ग पहुंची है। सनी ने गुलमर्ग में अपनी कुछ फोटोज सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट पर शेयर की हैं। 

