जोजिला पास: कही जाती है भारत की सबसे खतरनाक सड़क, ये 10 तस्वीरें करा देंगी यकीन
STORY OF ZOZILA PAS CONNECTING LEH FROM SRINAGAR
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 06:27 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में स्थित जोजिला पास को भारत के सबसे खतरनाक रास्तों में से एक माना जाता है । जोजिला पास को दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक रास्तों में से एक माना जाता है । तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसा है जोजिला पास का रास्ता:
