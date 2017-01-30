आपका शहर Close

हंगपन दादा जैसे जांबाज रहे हैं इस रेजीमेंट का हिस्सा,10 तस्वीरों मे बहादुरी की पूरी कहानी

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 11:03 PM IST
story of hangpan dada's regiment

भारतीय सेना के जांबाज सपूत हवलदार हंगपन दादा जिस रेजीमेंट का हिस्सा थे उसे आतंक के लिए मौत का दूसरा नाम माना जाता है। करीब 17000 आतंकवादियों को नेस्तनाबूत करने वाली सेना की ये रेजीमेंट देश की सबसे घातक सैन्य रेजीमेंट्स में से एक मानी जाती है। जानें हंगपन दादा से जांबाजों की इस रेजीमेंट से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें। तस्वीरें.

jammu kashmir

गठबंधन की गांठ

सपा की कांग्रेस से दोस्ती नामंजूर, नहीं करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार: मुलायम

mulayam says I will not go anywhere to campaign for SP cong alliance.

