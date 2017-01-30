बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हंगपन दादा जैसे जांबाज रहे हैं इस रेजीमेंट का हिस्सा,10 तस्वीरों मे बहादुरी की पूरी कहानी
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 11:03 PM IST
भारतीय सेना के जांबाज सपूत हवलदार हंगपन दादा जिस रेजीमेंट का हिस्सा थे उसे आतंक के लिए मौत का दूसरा नाम माना जाता है। करीब 17000 आतंकवादियों को नेस्तनाबूत करने वाली सेना की ये रेजीमेंट देश की सबसे घातक सैन्य रेजीमेंट्स में से एक मानी जाती है। जानें हंगपन दादा से जांबाजों की इस रेजीमेंट से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें। तस्वीरें.
