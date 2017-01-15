बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेना दिवस: 2 भारतीय सैनिकों के खौफ से अपने टैंक खुद जलाकर भागे थे पाक के सैनिक
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 11:28 AM IST
भारतीय सेना के शौर्य की कई कहानियां मशहूर है। इन कहानियों में न सिर्फ विजय के किस्से मौजूद है बल्कि देश के उन जांबाजों की बातें भी हैं जिन्होंने देश की रक्षा के लिए अपने अदम्य साहस का परिचय दिया है। ऐसी ही एक कहानी है 1965 के युद्ध की जब भारतीय सेना के अदम्य साहस और पराक्रम के बल पर पाक की पूरी सेना को ऐसा खौफ हुआ कि वो अपने ही टैंकों में आग लगाकर भागने लगे। पढ़े पूरी कहानी, तस्वीरें।
