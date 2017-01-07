आपका शहर Close

बर्फबारी की इन तस्वीरों को देख आप भी हो जाएंगे कश्मीर घाटी के दीवाने

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 10:50 AM IST
snowfall in many place of kashmir valley

रियासत में शुक्रवार को सीजन की पहली भारी बर्फबारी और जोरदार बारिश से एक ओर जहां जनजीवन पटरी से उतर गया तो वहीं दूसरी ओर पर्यटकों के चेहरे खिल गए।

