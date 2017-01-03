बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर की वादियों में बिछी बर्फ की चादर, देखें जन्नत की तस्वीरें
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 10:28 PM IST
विश्व विख्यात पर्यटक स्थल गुलमर्ग में मंगलवार को नए साल की पहली बर्फबारी से पर्यटकों के चेहरे खिल गए। यहां पिछले चौबीस घंटों में 11.2 मिलीमीटर बर्फबारी-बारिश हुई है।
