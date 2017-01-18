बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: कश्मीर घाटी में बर्फबारी जारी, जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे बंद
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jammu and Kashmir
›
Jammu
›
snowfall in kashmir, highway closed
{"_id":"587f88004f1c1b2231efe909","slug":"snowfall-in-kashmir-highway-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 08:51 PM IST
रियासत में बुधवार तीसरे दिन भी पर्वतीय और मैदानी इलाकों में बर्फबारी के साथ बारिश हुई। 300 किलोमीटर लंबा जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे तीसरे दिन भी नहीं खुल पाया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c72c04f1c1b3603efebf4","slug":"bjp-releases-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 149 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cc65d4f1c1b3403efed77","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-important-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b-\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cca524f1c1b3603efeea2","slug":"the-license-or-rc-have-forgotten-its-fine-know-how","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092f\u093e \u0906\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587ddce44f1c1bdc30efe665","slug":"images-of-vaishno-devi-after-fresh-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0937\u094d\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0928 10 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587e41ce4f1c1bd804efe1a1","slug":"cold-wave-continues-after-heavy-snowfall-in-himachal","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 10 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587e76da4f1c1b3703f001b9","slug":"rain-and-cloud-in-uttarakhand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932-\u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top