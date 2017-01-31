बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माता वैष्णों देवी के दरबार में भाजपा के बड़े नेता ने लगाई हाजिरी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jammu and Kashmir
›
Jammu
›
senior bjp leader takes blessing of mata vaishno devi
{"_id":"589072484f1c1b691ae803e9","slug":"senior-bjp-leader-takes-blessing-of-mata-vaishno-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0937\u094d\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 05:19 PM IST
भाजपा के एक बड़े नेता ने कटड़ा स्थित माता वैष्णों देवी के दरबार में दर्शन किया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58906a364f1c1bd97ee8051a","slug":"rucks-in-jammu-kashmir-legislative-council-on-many-issues","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u0935\u0915\u094d\u092b \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0914\u0928\u0947-\u092a\u094c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093f\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905de84f1c1b3c3de81aaa","slug":"rucks-in-assembly-on-issue-of-vacation-on-maharaja-hari-singh-birthday","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5890445e4f1c1b8a17e8142f","slug":"terrorists-video-viral-before-pahalgam-encounter","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0917\u0941\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"588f53c04f1c1b0b13e8019d","slug":"story-of-hangpan-dada-s-regiment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0902\u0917\u092a\u0928 \u0926\u093e\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e,10 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top