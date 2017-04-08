बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: जिन पर बरसाए गए पत्थर अब कश्मीर में वही जवान ऐसे बचा रहे हैं लोगों की जान
security PERSONNEL SAVING PEOPLE FROM FLOOD IN VALLEY
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 07:19 PM IST
Photo Credit: ADGPI-Indian Army
बाढ़ जैसे हालात से घिरी घाटी में पत्थरबाजी की शिकार होने वाली सेना फिर देवदूत बनकर राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुट गई है।
