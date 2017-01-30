बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन के लिए नहीं होगी रेलवे रिजर्वेशन की चिंता, रेलवे ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 11:03 PM IST
माता वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन के लिए आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को अक्सर रेलवे रिजर्वेेशन के लिए परेशान होना पड़ता है। ऐसे में रेलवे ने एक बड़ी घोषणा की है जिससे माता के दर्शन के लिए आने वाले लोगों को रिजर्वेशन की समस्या से परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा।
