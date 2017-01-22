आपका शहर Close

होली पर नहीं होगी रिजर्वेशन और भीड़ की दिक्कतें, इन रूटों पर रेलवे चलाएगा स्पेशल ट्रेन

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 03:27 PM IST
railway to introduce special trains on holi

होली के त्योहार को लेकर रेलवे ने नई ट्रेनें चलाने की प्रक्रिया को शुरू कर दिया है। इसके अलावा कई ट्रेनों के फेरे बढ़ाए जाने की भी तैयारी है। 

