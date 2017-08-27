Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

PICS: पुलवामा में ऐसे हुआ 4 आतंकियों का अंत, ग्राउंड जीरो से आई ये 6 तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

श्रेयांश त्रिपाठी/चंद्रा पाण्डेय,अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 12:34 PM IST
PICS of Pulwama encounter in kashmir

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के जिला पुलिस लाइन (डीपीएल) में शनिवार की सुबह आतंकियों ने फिदायीन हमला कर दिया। इस दौरान मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षा बलों के आठ जवान शहीद हो गए। इनमें सीआरपीएफ के चार तथा जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के चार जवान शामिल हैं। तीन आतंकी भी मार गिराए गए। मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ के तीन जवान घायल भी हुए हैं। देखें मुठभेड़ स्थल की तस्वीरें। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

jammu jammu and kashmir

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Viewed

कोर्ट परिसर की Exclusive तस्वीरें, 2 बड़े सूटकेस के साथ क्यों आए थे राम रहीम?

New Pictures of ram rahim, panchkula news
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कैमरे में कैद हुआ चोटी कटवा, तस्वीरों में आप खुद ही देख लीज‌िए कौन कर रहा ये सब

women choti cutting incident captured in cctv camera
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

रोहतक की सुनारिया जेल में गुरमीत राम रहीम की पहली रात, जानिए कैसे कटी?

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, ram rahim first night in jail
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

कश्मीर: पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में 4 आतंकी ढेर, 8 जवान शहीद, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

Pulwama Encounter: 1 Policeman has lost his life, encounter underway
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम मामले में सियासत गलत : जितेंद्र

jitendra singh spakes about ram rahim
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अनंतनाग से लेकर पुलवामा तक कई बार आतंकी निशाने पर रहे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान

first attack on police lines in Kashmir valley
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्व अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!