राष्ट्रपति द्वारा सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करने वाले जांबाज हुए सम्मानित, जानें कैसे लिया था बदला?
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:29 AM IST
गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर जिन पैरा कमांडोज को राष्ट्रपति द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया उन्होंने एक ऐसी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया था जो कि आने वाले कई दशकों तक भारतीय सेना की सबसे बड़ी सैन्य कार्रवाई के तौर पर जाना जाएगी। सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करने वाले इन जांबाजों ने पीओके के लांचिग पैड्स पर मौजूद आतंकियों को नेस्तनाबूत करके अपनी हिम्मत से आतंक को करारा जवाब दिया था। जानें पीओके में उस रात कैसे हुई थी इस दशक की सबसे बड़ी सैन्य कार्रवाई:
