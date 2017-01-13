बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: पुस्तक विमोचन कार्यक्रम में अचानक से रोने लगीं मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 10:10 PM IST
मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद को अपने परिवार से ज्यादा अवाम और उसके कल्याण की चिंता थी। उन्होंने हर वक्त इनके लिए सपना देखा। वे हमेशा रियासत के लोगों की खुशहाली की चिंता किया करते थे। यह कहना है मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती का।
