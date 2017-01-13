आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

PICS: पुस्तक विमोचन कार्यक्रम में अचानक से रोने लगीं मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 10:10 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti passionate in book release function

मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद को अपने परिवार से ज्यादा अवाम और उसके कल्याण की चिंता थी। उन्होंने हर वक्त इनके लिए सपना देखा। वे हमेशा रियासत के लोगों की खुशहाली की चिंता किया करते थे। यह कहना है मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती का। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jammu mehbooba mufti

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

Most Viewed

बर्फ में दबे मिले NIT के लापता छात्रों के शव, जानवरों ने नोच खाया चेहरा व हाथ

Two student dead body recovered out of 4 missing NIT Hamirpur students
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BSF जवान तेज बहादुर ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा, हैरान होंगे अफसर

bsf jawan tej bahadur yadav sensation claim to expose scam of billions of ration in indian army
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BSF जवान तेजबहादुर ने फिर किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पत्नी के होश उड़े

bsf jawan tej bahadur sensational exposures in talk to wife sharmila, audio clip viral
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार का आदेश, 26 जनवरी समारोह में शामिल न होने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

mehbooba mufti orders to employees regarding 26 Jan
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿