PICS: हिमस्खलन में शहीद हुए सेना के जांबाजों को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:01 PM IST
MARTYRS BID FAREWELL IN SOLEMN CEREMONY

कश्मीर में ड्यूटी करने के दौरान हुए हिमस्खलन में शहीद हुए सेना के जांबाज जवानों को मंगलवार को सेना और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के जवानों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी। 

