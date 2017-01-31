बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: हिमस्खलन में शहीद हुए सेना के जांबाजों को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jammu and Kashmir
›
Jammu
›
MARTYRS BID FAREWELL IN SOLEMN CEREMONY
{"_id":"5890593d4f1c1b7c3de81d8b","slug":"martyrs-bid-farewell-in-solemn-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:01 PM IST
कश्मीर में ड्यूटी करने के दौरान हुए हिमस्खलन में शहीद हुए सेना के जांबाज जवानों को मंगलवार को सेना और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के जवानों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58904db14f1c1b981de80dde","slug":"major-anita-family-demanded-for-registering-case-against-her-friend-major","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589044924f1c1bc24ee7fee7","slug":"bjp-is-not-able-to-respect-public-sentiments","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u091c\u0928\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092e : \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589027904f1c1b691ae80136","slug":"mehbooba-mufti-speaks-about-article-370-in-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940: \u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top