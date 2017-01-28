बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर की बेटी ने दुनिया में लहराया भारत का परचम, सेना प्रमुख ने किया सम्मानित
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 05:27 PM IST
Photo Credit: ADGPI-Indian Army
वर्ल्ड सब जूनियर किक बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली जम्मू-कश्मीर की तजामुल इस्लाम को सेना प्रमुख दलबीर सिंह सुहाग ने सम्मानित किया।
