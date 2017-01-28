आपका शहर Close

कश्मीर में सेना के लिए अहम हैं अगले 24 घंटे, मौसम को लेकर जारी हुआ एलर्ट

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 04:55 PM IST
KASHMIR ADMINISTRATION MADE AN IMPORTANT WEATHER ALERT

कश्मीर के मंडलायुक्त  ने अगले चौबीस घंटे में कई जिलों में उच्च खतरे श्रेणी वाले हिमस्खलन की चेतावनी जारी की है। इसमें बर्फबारी प्रभावित क्षेत्र कुपवाड़ा, बांदीपोरा, बारामुला, गांदरबल, कुलगाम, बड़गाम और कारगिल जिले में हिमस्खलन का खतरा बना हुआ है। ऐसे में कुपवाड़ा समेत कश्मीर के अन्य इलाकों में तैनात सेना के जवानों के लिए मौसम के लिहाज से अगले 24 घंटे काफी अहम हैं। चूंकि कश्मीर में पिछले दिनों हिमस्ख्लन की घटनाओं में कई जवान शहीद हो चुके हैं ऐसे में मौसम बिगड़ने से कोई और नुकसान न होने पाए इसके लिए कई खास बंदोबस्त किए जा रहे हैं।  

