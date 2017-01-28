बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर में सेना के लिए अहम हैं अगले 24 घंटे, मौसम को लेकर जारी हुआ एलर्ट
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 04:55 PM IST
कश्मीर के मंडलायुक्त ने अगले चौबीस घंटे में कई जिलों में उच्च खतरे श्रेणी वाले हिमस्खलन की चेतावनी जारी की है। इसमें बर्फबारी प्रभावित क्षेत्र कुपवाड़ा, बांदीपोरा, बारामुला, गांदरबल, कुलगाम, बड़गाम और कारगिल जिले में हिमस्खलन का खतरा बना हुआ है। ऐसे में कुपवाड़ा समेत कश्मीर के अन्य इलाकों में तैनात सेना के जवानों के लिए मौसम के लिहाज से अगले 24 घंटे काफी अहम हैं। चूंकि कश्मीर में पिछले दिनों हिमस्ख्लन की घटनाओं में कई जवान शहीद हो चुके हैं ऐसे में मौसम बिगड़ने से कोई और नुकसान न होने पाए इसके लिए कई खास बंदोबस्त किए जा रहे हैं।
