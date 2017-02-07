बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: बीएसएफ जवानों से मिलने पहुंची कंगना रनौत, दी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 09:12 PM IST
तनू वेड्स मनु फेम बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत मंगलवार को जम्मू पहुंचीं। उन्होंने बीएसएफ कैंप पलोड़ा में पहुंचकर बीएसएफ के शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। साथ ही वह जवानों और उनके परिवार से भी मिलीं।
