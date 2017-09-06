बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानें कैसे,100 नम्बर के अलावा घर बैठे पुलिस सुनेगी आपकी शिकायत
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 07:17 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने रियासत की आवाम और अपने बीच की दूरी को खत्म करने और आपसी तालमेल बढ़ाने की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने एक शानदार तरीका निकाला है। जिसकी मदद से आप घर बैठे किसी भी वक्त बिना थाने गए और पुलिस को फोन किए बगैर पुलिस की मदद प्राप्त कर सकते है।
