सेना दिवस: ये हैं सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करने वाले सबसे हाइटेक कमांडो
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 02:48 PM IST
भारतीय सेना की जिस पैरा कमांडो फोर्स ने पीओके में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को अंजाम दिया उसे दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक सेनाओं में से एक माना जाता है । आधुनिक हथियारों और स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग वाले ये जवान आतंकियों के लिए मौत का दूसरा नाम कहे जाते हैं ।
