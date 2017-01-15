बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेना दिवस: बेहद मुश्किल हालात में काम करती सेना की ये 10 तस्वीरें कराएंगी गर्व का एहसास
{"_id":"587b32434f1c1b3403efe02d","slug":"indian-army-works-in-the-toughest-situation-on-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 01:57 PM IST
भारत की सरहद की हिफाजत करने वाले जांबाज जवान इतनी कठिन परीस्थितियों में अपनी ड्यूटी करते हैं जिनमें किसी आम इंसान का रह पाना बेहद की मुश्किल है। हर वक्त दुश्मन से जान के खतरे के साथ ही मौसम का खतरा भी जवानों के लिए कई मुश्किल हालात पैदा करता है। इन सब के बावजूद सेना और सशस्त्र बलों के जवान लगातार बिना किसी फिक्र के देश की हिफाजत करते हैं। सेना दिवस के मौके पर जाने किन हालातों में सरहद पर ड्यूटी करते हैं देश के जवान:
