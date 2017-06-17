बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
#ARMYWITHKASHMIR घाटी पर मुसीबतें आईं तो खुद पर पत्थर फेंकने वालों की भी जान बचाने पहुंची सेना
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 07:12 PM IST
आमतौर पर कश्मीर से सेना के विरोध की तस्वीरें सामने आती है। पर कुछ वक्त पर कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें भी होती है जिनके पीछे मानवीयता की एक बड़ी कहानी छिपी होती है। इन कहानियों में कुछ कश्मीर के उस वक्त की भी हैं जब पानी के बेतहाशा कहर के बीच सारा कश्मीर बाढ़ की मुश्किलों से जूझ रहा था। देखें 2014 की कश्मीर बाढ़ में सेना की मानवीयता की 7 तस्वीरें।
