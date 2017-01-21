बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारतीय सेना ने फिर दिखाया अदम्य साहस, बर्फबारी में फंसे 200 लोगों की ऐसे बचाई जान
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 05:48 PM IST
कश्मीर में बर्फ से ढके एक इलाके में फंसे ग्रामीणों के लिए सेना ने व्यापक रेस्क्यू आपरेशन चलाकर 200 लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर शिफ्ट किया। कुलगाम के वाल्टिंगू नार और सटे इलाके में सेना की एवलांच रेस्क्यू टीम ने अभियान चलाया और बर्फ हटाकर बनाई गई पगडंडियों से लोगाें को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचा दिया।
