ये है कश्मीर में आतंक को नेस्तनाबूत करने वाली सेना की रेजीमेंट, जानें 10 अहम बातें

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:02 PM IST
indian army regiment whose name is enough for terrorists

2016 में कश्मीर के बारामूला में आतंकियों ने सेना की जिस राष्ट्रीय रायफल्स रेजीमेंट के कैंप पर हमला किया उसे आतंकवादियों के सबसे बड़े विनाशक के रूप में जाना जाता है । 6 अशोक चक्र, 34 कीर्ति चक्र, 221 शौर्य चक्र और 1508 सेना मेडल से सम्मानित हो चुकी इस रेजीमेंट ने हजारों आतंकियों को अपने खौफ से नेस्तनाबूत किया है । तस्वीरों में जाने इस रेजीमेंट से जुड़ी अहम बातें :

﻿