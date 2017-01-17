बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बर्फ से सजा माता वैष्णों का दरबार, इन 10 तस्वीरों में करें माता के दरबार के दिव्य दर्शन
{"_id":"587ddce44f1c1bdc30efe665","slug":"images-of-vaishno-devi-after-fresh-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0937\u094d\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0928 10 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:29 PM IST
वैष्णो देवी भवन, धर्मनगरी के साथ आसपास के क्षेत्रों में दिनभर आसमान में बादलों का डेरा। अच्छी-खासी बारिश हुई।
