kavya kavya

आतंकियों की गोली से शहीद कश्मीरी ASI की बिलखती बेटी की वो तस्वीरें जिसने सारे देश को झकझोर डाला

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली/श्रेयांश त्रिपाठी,अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:25 PM IST
Images of Kashmiri Asi daughter goes viral on facebook

मेहंदी लगे हाथ, नन्हीं सी उम्र और पिता के न होने का कोफ्त लिए काजीगुंड के उस गांव में उस नन्हीं सी बेटी के आंसू देखकर हर कोई कांप जा रहा था। ये आंसू न सिर्फ एक पिता के जाने के थे बल्कि उन सपनों के भी टूटने के जो उस बेटी के बचपन में जिंदा थे। मासूम की ये तस्वीरें जो कि सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर हुई देखकर रूह कांप जाएगी। 

