बर्फबारी की वजह से कश्मीर घाटी में सैकड़ों वाहन फंसे, कई इलाकों में बिजली गुल

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:28 PM IST
HEAVY snowfall in kashmir valley

रियासत में भारी बर्फबारी और बारिश से शनिवार दूसरे दिन भी जिंदगी पटरी पर नहीं लौट पाई। जवाहर टनल और रामबन के कई हिस्सों में बर्फबारी से 294 किलोमीटर जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग दूसरे दिन भी बंद रहा। रामबन, रामसू और बनिहाल के बीच पहाड़ से मलबा खिसक कर सड़क पर आ गया। 

jammu snowfall

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

बसपा ने जारी की 100 प्रत्याश‌ियों की तीसरी ल‌‌िस्ट, यहां देखें नाम

bsp releases third list of candidates
एक साथ दफनाई गईं 11 लाशें, हत्याओं पर हुए अहम खुलासे

11 bodies burried in amethi.
न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
पंजाब-हरियाणा के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, हिमाचल में बर्फबारी

Rain in several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal snowfall
﻿