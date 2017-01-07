बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बर्फबारी की वजह से कश्मीर घाटी में सैकड़ों वाहन फंसे, कई इलाकों में बिजली गुल
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:28 PM IST
रियासत में भारी बर्फबारी और बारिश से शनिवार दूसरे दिन भी जिंदगी पटरी पर नहीं लौट पाई। जवाहर टनल और रामबन के कई हिस्सों में बर्फबारी से 294 किलोमीटर जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग दूसरे दिन भी बंद रहा। रामबन, रामसू और बनिहाल के बीच पहाड़ से मलबा खिसक कर सड़क पर आ गया।
