आतंकी हमले में शहीद ASI की बेटी की सारी शिक्षा की जिम्मेदारी लेने आगे आए गौतम गंभीर
{"_id":"59aeac5c4f1c1b85078b46bf","slug":"gautam-gambhir-will-support-zohra-in-her-education","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 ASI \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0917\u094c\u0924\u092e \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 07:23 PM IST
क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर आतंकी हमले में शहीद जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के एएसआई अब्दुल रशीद की बेटी जोहरा की तालीम में मदद करेंगे। मंगलवार को गौतम ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया- मैं तुम्हें (जोहरा को) लोरी देकर नहीं सुला सकता, लेकिन सपने पूरे करने को जागने मेें मदद करूंगा। इसके तुरंत बाद एक और ट्वीट कर उन्होंने कहा कि तुम (जोहरा) इन आंसुओं को गिरने मत दो। शायद ही धरती तुम्हारे दर्द का बोझ उठा सके। शहीद एएसआई अब्दुल रशीद को सलाम...।
