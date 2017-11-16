Download App
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी, सोनामर्ग-गुलमर्ग और नत्थाटाप में बिछी सफेद चादर

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, जम्मू

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 08:40 AM IST
First Snowfall of the Season in jammu and kashmir

रियासत के पर्वतीय और मैदानी इलाकों में बर्फबारी और बारिश से पारा गिर गया है। पर्यटक स्थल सोनामर्ग, गुलमर्ग, नत्थाटाप में सफेद चादर बिछने से पर्यटन उद्योग से जुड़े कारोबारियों के चेहरे खिले हैं। 

