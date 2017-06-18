बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो नन्ही बेटियों के पिता थे शहीद फिरोज, फेसबुक पर कुछ ऐसा लिखा जिसने सारे देश को रूला दिया
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 08:07 PM IST
फेसबुक पर वायरल होती एक शहीद जवान की पोस्ट में कुछ ऐसा लिखा था जिसने हर किसी को झकझोर दिया। हर ओर उस पोस्ट की बात हो रही है जिसने देश के करोड़ों दिलों को अपने चंद शब्दों से रुला सा दिया है।
