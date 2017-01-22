बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानें कैसे पहाड़ों में इंजीनियरों ने बेहद मुश्किल हालातों में बनाए हैं ये नायाब अजूबे
{"_id":"588492304f1c1b116eefe7d8","slug":"engineers-made-extra-ordinary-structures-in-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"जानें कैसे पहाड़ों में इंजीनियरों ने बेहद मुश्किल हालातों में बनाए हैं ये नायाब अजूबे","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 05:26 PM IST
यहां पहाड़ों के गर्भ में उथल पुथल होती है। चट्टानें चलती हैं। ऐसे में बड़े ढांचे खड़े करना और सुरंगें खोदना जटिल और जोखिम भरा है। लेकिन तमाम चुनौतियाें के बावजूद रियासत में इंजीनियरिंग के अजूबे वजूद में आ रहे हैं। कहीं देश की सबसे लंबी सुरंग बन गई है तो कहीं दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रेलवे पुल बन गया है।
