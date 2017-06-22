बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योग दिवस: घाटी में CRPF जवानों ने उत्साह से सीखी योग की बारीकियां
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 10:44 PM IST
कश्मीर घाटी में भी सुरक्षाबलों के जवानो के लिए योग दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। 1000 से अधिक जवानो ने इस शिविर में लिया भाग। देश भर में योग दिवस के मौके पर जहां कई समारोह आयोजित हुए वहीं राजधानी श्रीनगर में सीआरपीएफ जवानों के लिए आयोजित योग दिवस समारोह में खासा उत्साह देखने को मिला।
