PICS: हर तरफ सांताक्लाज की धूम, नन्हीं परियों ने दी शुभकामनाएं
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:24 PM IST
हर तरफ सांता क्लाज। प्रभु यीशु मसीह को नमन। नन्ही परियां, जोश और उत्साह। जम्मू शहर में वीरवार को कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा था। मौका था क्रिसमस के उपलक्ष्य पर निकाली गई शोभा यात्रा का। इसमें बच्चों से लेकर बड़ों ने बड़ी संख्या में शामिल होकर प्रभु को नमन किया। शहरवासियों को क्रिसमस की बधाई दी गई।
