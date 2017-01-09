बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखें CBSE की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं का पूरा टाइम टेबल
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:21 PM IST
Photo Credit: Social Media
सीबीएसई ने 10 वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाओं की तिथियां घोषित कर दी हैं। दोनों ही कक्षाओं की परीक्षाएं 9 मार्च से शुरू होंगी। पांच राज्यों पंजाब, गोवा, मणिपुर, उत्तराखंड, व उत्तर प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव होने के कारण इस बार परीक्षाएं देर से शुरू हो रही हैं। हर साल परीक्षाओं की शुरुआत एक मार्च या दो मार्च से होती है। दसवीं की परीक्षाएं 10 अप्रैल को और 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा 29 अप्रैल को समाप्त होंगी। परीक्षाएं सुबह 10:30 बजे से दोपहर 1:30 बजे तक होंगी। तस्वीरों में देखें परीक्षाओं का पूरा टाइमटेबल:
