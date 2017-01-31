बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आतंकवाद प्रभावित जम्मू-कश्मीर के 171 युवाओं ने थामा BSF का दामन, तस्वीरें
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 10:59 PM IST
बीएसएफ द्वारा मंगलवार को आयोजित पासिंग आउट परेड में 171 नव आरक्षकों ने देश सेवा की शपथ ली।
