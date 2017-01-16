बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
J&K: बर्फबारी के बाद की इन तस्वीरों को देखकर कहेंगे, 'धरा पर कहीं जन्नत है तो यहीं है'
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 12:05 PM IST
धरा की जन्नत कहे जाने वाले कश्मीर में बीती रात बर्फबारी के बाद से बने नजारे देखने के बाद कोई भी कश्मीर की इस बेइंतेहां खूबसूरती का दीवाना हो सकता है। देखें बर्फबारी से गुलजार जम्मू कश्मीर की कुछ शानदार तस्वीरें।
