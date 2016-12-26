बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: सेवानिवृत्ति से पहले सियाचिन के जांबाज सैनिकों का हौसला बढ़ाने पहुंचे सेना प्रमुख
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 10:37 PM IST
Photo Credit: ADGPI- Indian Army
अपनी सेवानिवृत्ति से कुछ रोज पहले भारतीय सेना के चीफ ऑफ आर्मी स्टाफ दलबीर सिंह सुहाग ने लेह और कश्मीर का दौरा किया। अपने इस दौरे के दौरान उन्होंने सियाचिन के रणक्षेत्र में तैनात सेना के जवानों से मुलाकात की। तस्वीरें।
