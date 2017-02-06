आपका शहर Close

7 वजहें जो बताएंगी कि आखिर अटल ही क्यों सुलझा सकते थे कश्मीर की विषम समस्या?

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 07:50 PM IST
7 REASONS WHICH WILL PROVE WHY ATAL JI COULD SOLVE KASHMIR ISSUE

कश्मीर की समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए आजकल तमाम सियासी पार्टियां कोई ना कोई फार्मूला सुझाती आई हैं लेकिन असल मामले में अगर गौर करें तो कश्मीर को समझने का जो नजरिया पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी में था वो शायद आज तक किसी अन्य राजनेता मे नही दिखता। एक ओर जहां  जम्मू-कश्मीर समेत सारे देश में अनुच्छेद 370 पर सियासी रार जारी है ऐसे में ये सवाल जरूर है कि क्या अटल जी के नजरिए से ही 370 समेत कश्मीर के तमाम विषम सवाल सुलझ सकते थे? 7 वजहें जो बताएंगी कि आखिर अटल ही क्यों सुलझा सकते थे कश्मीर की विषम समस्या?

