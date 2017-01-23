बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: सरहद पर पाकिस्तान के हर नापाक मंसूबे को ध्वस्त वाले ये हैं BSF के 5 ब्रह्मास्त्र
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 06:17 PM IST
सीमा पर देश की रक्षा करने वाले बीएसएफ दुश्मन के हर उस नापाक इरादे को नाकाम करने में सक्षम हो चुकी है जिससे देश की आंतरिक या सीमा सुरक्षा को खतरा हो। देश की सरहदों को सुरक्षित रखने वाली बीएसएफ के पास ऐसे ऐसे घातक हथियार मौजूद हैं जिनके घातक पलटवार से दुश्मन के नापाक मंसूबों को पल भर में नेस्तनाबूत किया जा सकता है, देखें तस्वीरें।
