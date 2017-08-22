बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शराबी ने घूंसों से, फिर उसकी मां ने चप्पल से मारा पुलिस को, लट्ठ लेकर भी पीछे दौड़ी, देखें...
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 01:59 PM IST
अपने शराबी बेटे को पुलिस से बचाने के लिए एक मां पुलिसवालों के पीछे लट्ठ लेकर पड़ गई। इतना ही नहीं महिला ने एक पुलिसकर्मी को तो दौड़ा दौड़ा कर चप्पल से पीटा भी लेकिन महिला और उसका शराबी बेटा पुलिस के काबू में आ ही नहीं पाया। मामला अजमेर के गंज थाना क्षेत्र का है जहां एक शराबी बाइक चालक को रोकना पुलिसकर्मियों को भारी पड़ गया। शराबी बाइक चालक व उनके परिजनों ने पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ बेरहमी से मारपीट की।
