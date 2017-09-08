बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब सलमान खान को अंकल बोल गए वरुण धवन
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:23 PM IST
वरुण धवन और तापसी पन्नू स्टारर जुड़वां 2 रिलीज को तैयार है। फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट इन दिनों प्रमोशन में व्यस्त है। प्रमोशन के सिलसिले में वरुण धवन और तापसी पन्नू पिंकसिटी जयपुर पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने फिल्म के गाने 'उंची है बिल्डिंग को' शहर के एक फेमस मॉल जीटी सेन्ट्रल में लॉच किया।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
