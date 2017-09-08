Download App
kavya kavya

वर्ल्ड फेमस इस रॉयल ट्रेन की खूबसूरती बढ़ाकर और कर दिया दिलकश, देखिए...

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 05:17 PM IST
This special train of the world made this royal train and also beautiful

शाही अंदाज में रंगीले राजस्थान की सैर करवाने वाली शाही ट्रेन पैलेस ऑन व्हील्स अब नए कलेवर में नजर आएगी। पर्यटन सीजन के पहले फेरे में ये शाही ट्रेन बुधवार को दिल्ली से रवाना हुई है और रविवार को स्वर्णनगरी जैसलमेर पहुंचेगी। पैलेस ऑन व्हील्स के नाम से ये रेल 23 साल से पहियों पर दौड़ रही है।

