एशिया की सबसे बड़ी तोप, जो इतिहास में चली एक बार और बना दिया तालाब
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:59 PM IST
एक ऐसी तोप जिसके बारे में सुनते ही दुश्मन कांप जाते थे। इस तोप के लिए 1720 में जयपुर स्थित आमेर के पास जयगढ़ किले में विशेष कारखाना स्थापित किया गया। परीक्षण के लिए जब इससे गोला दागा गया, तो वह 30 किलोमीटर दूर जाकर गिरा। जहां गिरा वहां एक तालाब बन गया। अब तक उसमें पानी भरा है और लोगों के काम आ रहा है। बस ये बात दूर-दूर तक फैल गई और दुश्मन इस तोप से डरने लगे। किले के नाम के आधार पर ही इस तोप का नामकरण किया गया।
शुक्रवार, 27 दिसंबर 2013
