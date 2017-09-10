Download App
10 साल बाद कर्फ्यू की जंजीरों में जकड़ा जयपुर, तस्वीरों में देखिए मंजर

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 10:15 AM IST
शुक्रवार को एक छोटी सी बात को लेकर जयपुर शहर के रामगंज में पुलिस और स्थानीय लोगों के बीच हुए विवाद इतना बड़ा रुप धारण कर लेगा ये किसी ने नहीं सोचा था। पूरी दुनिया में अपनी गंगा जमुनी तहजीब के लिए माने जाने वाली गुलाबीनगरी में साल 2008 में हुए बम धमाकों के बाद ऐसा नजारा पहली बार देखने को मिला है। आज जयपुर शहर में कर्फ्यू का तीसरा दिन है और शहर में व्यापार,बाजार,पर्यटन और लोगों की आस्था कर्फ्यू की जंजीरों में जकड़ी हुई पड़ी है। 

