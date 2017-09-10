10 साल बाद कर्फ्यू की जंजीरों में जकड़ा जयपुर, तस्वीरों में देखिए मंजर
शुक्रवार को एक छोटी सी बात को लेकर जयपुर शहर के रामगंज में पुलिस और स्थानीय लोगों के बीच हुए विवाद इतना बड़ा रुप धारण कर लेगा ये किसी ने नहीं सोचा था। पूरी दुनिया में अपनी गंगा जमुनी तहजीब के लिए माने जाने वाली गुलाबीनगरी में साल 2008 में हुए बम धमाकों के बाद ऐसा नजारा पहली बार देखने को मिला है। आज जयपुर शहर में कर्फ्यू का तीसरा दिन है और शहर में व्यापार,बाजार,पर्यटन और लोगों की आस्था कर्फ्यू की जंजीरों में जकड़ी हुई पड़ी है।
