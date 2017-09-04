बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंबानी की बेटी के बाद अब इस रॉयल फैमिली की 'प्रिंसेज' पहुंची यहां...
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:56 PM IST
दुनिया की प्रमुख रॉयल फैमिली में शामिल जयपुर राजघराना इन दिनों फिर से सुर्खियों में है। अजय देवगन स्टरार बादशाहो फिल्म के साथ अब पेरिस में होने वाले एक फेमस इवेंट के कारण जयपुर का पूर्व राजघराना चर्चा में आया है। यह इवेंट है ले बॉल इवेंट।
